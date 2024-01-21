Lincoln Capital Corp Cuts Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lincoln Capital Corp lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,776,996,000 after buying an additional 53,321,234 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,101,052,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $693,829,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,805,830,000 after buying an additional 1,463,979 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $5.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $484.68. 5,475,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,543,019. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $467.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $450.80. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $382.37 and a 52-week high of $485.02. The stock has a market cap of $374.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

