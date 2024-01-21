Lincoln Capital Corp Decreases Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Lincoln Capital Corp decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Mondelez International accounts for 1.8% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 10.3% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $1,538,000. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 36.5% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hook Mill Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 33.7% in the second quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP now owns 94,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after buying an additional 23,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.85. 6,427,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,134,585. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $99.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.58.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 50.75%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDLZ. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

