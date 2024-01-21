Lincoln Capital Corp Has $274,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 14.6% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 275.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 81,783 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Ford Motor by 17.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,509,000 after buying an additional 47,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after buying an additional 16,498 shares in the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $11.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,143,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,820,632. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.98. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The company has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on F shares. Barclays raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.81.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, insider John Douglas Field acquired 182,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

