Lincoln Capital Corp Sells 1,952 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Lincoln Capital Corp lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 4.6% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $8,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 13,831 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,164,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,118,000 after buying an additional 110,594 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EQ LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. EQ LLC now owns 67,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period.

BATS:QUAL traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.81. 1,213,388 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.63. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

