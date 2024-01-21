Lincoln Capital Corp Sells 310 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Lincoln Capital Corp cut its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in AbbVie by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.81.

Get Our Latest Report on AbbVie

AbbVie Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE ABBV traded up $1.47 on Friday, hitting $164.77. 5,863,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,146,403. The company has a market cap of $296.59 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.50. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $166.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.06 and a 200-day moving average of $148.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. AbbVie’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.86%.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.