Lincoln Capital Corp Sells 327 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Lincoln Capital Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VLUE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 56.8% in the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 96,646.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 43,117,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,043,950,000 after buying an additional 43,072,503 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:VLUE traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,870 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.34.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

