Lincoln Capital Corp Sells 798 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Lincoln Capital Corp reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 7.0% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.89. The company had a trading volume of 7,225,850 shares. The company has a market cap of $101.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.59 and a 200-day moving average of $66.77.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

