Lincoln Capital Corp Takes Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,000. Tyson Foods comprises about 1.0% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 306.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 239.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyson Foods news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $6,152,066.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,739,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,439,164. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSN traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.10. 2,089,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,880,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $74.07. The company has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of -28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.28.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.