Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Acquired by CNB Bank

CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LECO. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1,422.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Insider Activity at Lincoln Electric

In related news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 4,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $793,049.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 4,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $793,049.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $14,208,444.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,655.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,780 shares of company stock valued at $17,623,734 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $220.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.07. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.36 and a 1 year high of $221.14.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on LECO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LECO

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.