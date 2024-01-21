Linde (ETR:LIN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $359.59

Linde plc (ETR:LIN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €359.59 ($395.15) and traded as high as €376.80 ($414.07). Linde shares last traded at €373.35 ($410.27), with a volume of 19,956 shares.

Linde Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €373.88 and a 200-day moving average price of €359.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.