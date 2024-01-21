Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Acquires 76,025 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 527.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,025 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $6,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in XPO by 673.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO by 165.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 37.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other XPO news, Director J Wes Frye purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.71 per share, with a total value of $119,565.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $239,130. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO Stock Performance

Shares of XPO traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.91. 1,024,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,390. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 273.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. XPO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $90.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.51.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. XPO had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 33.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XPO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on XPO from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of XPO from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of XPO from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of XPO from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, XPO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.86.

XPO Company Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

See Also

