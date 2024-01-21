Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Acquires 81,580 Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its holdings in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 110.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,580 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.12% of ATI worth $6,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATI. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ATI by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in ATI in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ATI in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ATI by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in ATI in the 4th quarter worth $75,000.

ATI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATI traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $42.01. 1,066,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,856. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.02. ATI Inc. has a one year low of $33.91 and a one year high of $47.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.24.

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. ATI had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Research analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

ATI announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 29th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 1,789 shares of ATI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $77,034.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,858,313. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATI. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ATI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATI in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of ATI in a report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

ATI Company Profile

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

