Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Acquires Shares of 29,255 Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 29,255 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Badger Meter by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,991,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $497,681,000 after purchasing an additional 28,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,485,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $322,037,000 after buying an additional 52,069 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,097,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $193,750,000 after acquiring an additional 26,896 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Badger Meter by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 647,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $95,575,000 after acquiring an additional 55,908 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,907,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northcoast Research downgraded Badger Meter from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

Badger Meter Stock Up 0.4 %

Badger Meter stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.73. The stock had a trading volume of 320,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,715. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.85. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.93 and a 12-month high of $170.86.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $186.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is currently 37.24%.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Further Reading

