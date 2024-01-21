Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 136,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the quarter. Huron Consulting Group comprises about 2.3% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $14,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,577,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 885,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,256,000 after acquiring an additional 60,418 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 28.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $308,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Huron Consulting Group

In related news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total value of $30,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,916,514.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total value of $30,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,916,514.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total transaction of $82,229.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,995.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,814 shares of company stock worth $1,955,700 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Huron Consulting Group stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,745. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.49. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.51 and a 12 month high of $113.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $358.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.04 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 17.16%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Huron Consulting Group

(Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Featured Stories

