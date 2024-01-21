Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Has $4.69 Million Stock Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 18,145 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Wingstop worth $4,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WING. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 3.4% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 39.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period.

Wingstop Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of WING traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $275.75. The company had a trading volume of 427,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,665. The business has a fifty day moving average of $248.01 and a 200-day moving average of $201.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.89, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.60. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.53 and a 12 month high of $277.08.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.75% and a negative return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WING. Stifel Nicolaus raised Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wingstop from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.32.

Wingstop Company Profile



Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

