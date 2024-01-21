Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Has $5.79 Million Stock Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,895 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,300 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Kirby worth $5,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 404 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kirby during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 293.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kirby in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 4,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total value of $307,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,607,260.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Christian G. O’neil sold 6,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $551,761.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,260.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total transaction of $307,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,607,260.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,737 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,186. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KEX stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,490. Kirby Co. has a 1-year low of $62.18 and a 1-year high of $87.52. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.33.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The shipping company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $764.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.43 million. Kirby had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

