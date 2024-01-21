Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,827 shares during the period. e.l.f. Beauty makes up approximately 1.5% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.16% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $9,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $891,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ELF. UBS Group began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $147.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 11,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $1,159,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,636,083. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Scott Milsten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $1,500,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,870,346.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 11,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $1,159,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,636,083. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,732 shares of company stock valued at $11,888,527. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ELF stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.79. 1,721,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,084. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.63 and a 12 month high of $164.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 73.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.46.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $215.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.27 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 29.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.