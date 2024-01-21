Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Makes New $3.63 Million Investment in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 79,245 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.15% of Modine Manufacturing at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 966.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 161.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,702,285. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,702,285. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $339,456.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 111,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,926,795.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,456,856 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE MOD traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.35. 964,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.23 and its 200-day moving average is $47.40. Modine Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $66.82.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $620.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MOD shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

