Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Makes New $5.53 Million Investment in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 171,485 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,534,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Q2 by 370.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Q2 by 681.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Q2 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Q2 by 9.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Stock Performance

Q2 stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.50. 427,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,231. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $44.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -31.52 and a beta of 1.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $154.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.07 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 13.09%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $27,994.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,229,581.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $27,994.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,229,581.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,915 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $110,128.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 201,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,628,122.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,803. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Q2 from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Q2 from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Q2 from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Q2 Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

