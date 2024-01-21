Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Makes New Investment in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,665 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,189,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.05% of EMCOR Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $63,867,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,859,000 after buying an additional 320,153 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $490,520,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,271,000 after buying an additional 264,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 587.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 296,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,737,000 after acquiring an additional 253,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

EMCOR Group stock traded down $4.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $218.88. 244,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,064. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.63 and a 12-month high of $227.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.65. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.02.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading

