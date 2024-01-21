Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Makes New Investment in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 322,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,316,000. PowerSchool accounts for about 1.2% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.16% of PowerSchool as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 262.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at PowerSchool
In other news, CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $61,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 526,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,447,478.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $61,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 526,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,447,478.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shivani Stumpf sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $64,064.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 234,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,279,248.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 142,848 shares of company stock worth $3,256,725. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PowerSchool Stock Up 1.3 %
NYSE PWSC traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $24.08. 530,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,524. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -218.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.16.
PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $182.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.32 million. PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PowerSchool Profile
PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.
