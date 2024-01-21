Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Purchases 1,710 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. Applied Industrial Technologies makes up about 1.4% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.14% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $8,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock traded up $2.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.07. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.91 and a 52 week high of $176.43.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.32. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AIT

Insider Activity at Applied Industrial Technologies

In related news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total transaction of $184,404.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,974.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total transaction of $184,404.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,974.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Dean Hall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $307,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,999.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,612. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.