Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Purchases New Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 25,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,321,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 144.3% in the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 10,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter worth about $420,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 4.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 55,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 34.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 28,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $4,669,990.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,736,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,117,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 28,389 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $4,669,990.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,736,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,117,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total value of $1,318,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,337,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,964 shares of company stock worth $9,121,999. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Clean Harbors from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors Stock Up 2.4 %

Clean Harbors stock traded up $4.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.77. The stock had a trading volume of 337,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,420. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.28. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.03 and a 12-month high of $179.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.39). Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.