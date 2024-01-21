Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its stake in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Free Report) by 119.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,345 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Duolingo worth $4,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,124,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,393,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 63,458.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 15,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Duolingo by 27.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DUOL shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $217.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, November 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Duolingo from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $188.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Duolingo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 177,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $35,046,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,556,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,224,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Duolingo news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.57, for a total transaction of $1,465,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,553.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 177,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $35,046,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,556,688 shares in the company, valued at $704,224,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 352,388 shares of company stock worth $70,214,180 in the last three months. 19.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duolingo Stock Performance

Shares of DUOL stock traded down $5.21 on Friday, hitting $194.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,174,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,506. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $219.05 and its 200-day moving average is $175.65. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.13 and a 52-week high of $245.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $137.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Duolingo Profile

(Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

