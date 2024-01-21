Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Takes $13.22 Million Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 180,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,221,000. HealthEquity accounts for about 2.1% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.21% of HealthEquity at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in HealthEquity by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,346,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,264,000 after purchasing an additional 58,684 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,173,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,041,000 after acquiring an additional 31,009 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,638,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,170,000 after acquiring an additional 244,868 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,816,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,820,000 after acquiring an additional 65,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,514,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,735,000 after acquiring an additional 39,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HealthEquity

In other news, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $2,857,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,961,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $141,371.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,408,520.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $2,857,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 109,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,961,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,603 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,892. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HQY. Barclays began coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

Shares of HQY stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.16. The stock had a trading volume of 807,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,363. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $48.86 and a one year high of $76.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 215.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.54.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $249.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.63 million. On average, analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

