Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Takes Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 223,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,012,000. Tenable comprises approximately 1.6% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TENB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Tenable by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Tenable by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TENB shares. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tenable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.93.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $109,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,871,092.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $109,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,871,092.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 6,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $235,170.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,759.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,668 shares of company stock worth $1,377,367. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TENB stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.40. 833,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,888. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.85 and a 12-month high of $49.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $201.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.36 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

