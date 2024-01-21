Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Takes Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 101,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,789,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vertiv by 30.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Vertiv by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vertiv by 2.2% during the second quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 35,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Vertiv by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Price Performance

NYSE VRT traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.67. 7,499,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,103,221. The company has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 82.57, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $53.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.62 and its 200-day moving average is $39.14.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Vertiv had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vertiv from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Vertiv

Vertiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.