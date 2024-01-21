Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Trims Stock Position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,845 shares during the quarter. SPX Technologies comprises about 1.3% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $8,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPXC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,539,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,136,000 after acquiring an additional 92,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,778,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,866,000 after acquiring an additional 19,693 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,265,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,018,000 after acquiring an additional 160,366 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,666,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,614,000 after acquiring an additional 20,510 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,220,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,730,000 after acquiring an additional 21,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

SPXC traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.61. The stock had a trading volume of 187,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.79, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.23. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.09 and a twelve month high of $104.15.

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $448.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.97 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

