Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock.

LAD has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $275.00 to $259.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $300.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lithia Motors from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $332.40.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

Shares of LAD opened at $296.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $290.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.77. Lithia Motors has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $331.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $9.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by ($0.74). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 36.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 5.33%.

Institutional Trading of Lithia Motors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 1,823.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 241.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,975,000 after purchasing an additional 90,676 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 203.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 42,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,012,000 after buying an additional 28,668 shares during the period.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

