Lmcg Investments LLC Buys 1,909 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Lmcg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC owned 0.07% of AES worth $6,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in AES by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AES by 0.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in AES by 6.8% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in AES by 0.4% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 184,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in AES by 0.3% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 294,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on AES shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AES from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on AES from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded AES to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered AES from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on AES from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AES news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 21,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $409,206.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,595.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Ricardo Manuel Falu purchased 2,450 shares of AES stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $39,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,290.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 21,594 shares of AES stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $409,206.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,595.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 57,039 shares of company stock valued at $934,195 over the last ninety days. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AES Stock Performance

AES stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.89. 6,380,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,057,076. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of -19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.13. The AES Co. has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $27.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. AES had a positive return on equity of 37.75% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

AES Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.1725 dividend. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -75.00%.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

See Also

