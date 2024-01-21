Lmcg Investments LLC Decreases Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Lmcg Investments LLC lowered its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,925 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for about 1.1% of Lmcg Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $16,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in FedEx by 136.0% during the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 14,533 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 8,376 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in FedEx by 450.8% during the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in FedEx by 3.1% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,307 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in FedEx by 1.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 436,748 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $115,703,000 after acquiring an additional 8,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $246.53. 2,430,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,046,300. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $256.62 and its 200-day moving average is $256.08. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $183.59 and a 12 month high of $285.53. The stock has a market cap of $61.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.86%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Melius raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.93.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

