Lmcg Investments LLC Has $5.64 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Lmcg Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,107 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,605 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 121,265.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $892,799,000 after purchasing an additional 25,509,390 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 38.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,674,385 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,482,271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906,353 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Comcast by 90,788.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,660,069 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $318,276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651,641 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Comcast by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Comcast Trading Up 1.9 %
CMCSA stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.35. The stock had a trading volume of 23,606,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,092,238. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $174.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.63 and a twelve month high of $47.46.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.95.
About Comcast
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.
