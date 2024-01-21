Lmcg Investments LLC Has $7.29 Million Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Lmcg Investments LLC raised its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $7,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Diageo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in Diageo by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Diageo by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Diageo by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO stock traded down $1.25 on Friday, hitting $138.46. 684,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $135.63 and a 12 month high of $190.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.69 and a 200 day moving average of $155.67.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DEO. Argus downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,898.33.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

