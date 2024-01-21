Lmcg Investments LLC Increases Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lmcg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $9,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 225.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup set a $520.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $540.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $503.61.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

NASDAQ LULU traded up $6.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $484.02. 1,257,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,141. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $286.58 and a 52-week high of $516.39. The company has a market capitalization of $61.08 billion, a PE ratio of 61.58, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $473.98 and its 200-day moving average is $416.51.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,925.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

