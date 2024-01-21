Lmcg Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Lmcg Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $6,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 14.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,573,000 after acquiring an additional 29,290 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of ASML by 5.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of ASML by 13.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 35.2% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASML. Raymond James lifted their target price on ASML from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $816.33.

ASML Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ ASML traded up $13.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $757.83. 1,796,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,188. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $714.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $668.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $771.98. The stock has a market cap of $299.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.48.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. Analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

