Lmcg Investments LLC Raises Position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Lmcg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 354,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,663 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $9,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sharper & Granite LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 35,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 84,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 203,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 39,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ILF traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,341,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,054. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.92. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $29.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Latin America 40 ETF

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

