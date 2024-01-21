Lmcg Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,199 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $6,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 32.0% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,973 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 91,309 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,198,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 327.7% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,342 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 18,650 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 9.9% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 10.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RIO shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE RIO traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $68.75. 3,346,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,938,706. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.12. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.27 and a fifty-two week high of $80.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

Further Reading

