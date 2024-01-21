Lmcg Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Lmcg Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,787 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $11,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,255,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,863,000 after buying an additional 161,609 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.7% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,957,000 after buying an additional 2,549,030 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $874,947,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,041,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,095,000 after acquiring an additional 48,189 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,972,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,601,000 after acquiring an additional 134,252 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COF stock traded up $3.06 on Friday, hitting $127.98. 2,981,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,894,171. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $134.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.80.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.03%.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total transaction of $392,524.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,227,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total transaction of $392,524.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,227,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,083,142. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.31.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

