Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 1,053 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Lmcg Investments LLC reduced its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $6,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.68.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $7.43 on Friday, reaching $290.54. 3,011,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,501,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $69.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,841.53, a P/E/G ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.05. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.26 and a 52 week high of $290.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.39.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total value of $6,289,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 344,316 shares in the company, valued at $81,258,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total value of $6,289,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 344,316 shares in the company, valued at $81,258,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total transaction of $17,021,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,418,835.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 304,050 shares of company stock worth $76,269,651. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.