Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 1,494 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Lmcg Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 162,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $7,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Ciena by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,107,749 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,559,000 after purchasing an additional 307,749 shares during the period. Cavalry Management Group LLC bought a new position in Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth $11,589,000. DDD Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 308,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,409,000 after purchasing an additional 90,907 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,252 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 2,036.1% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,511 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 108,197 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CIEN traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.51. 1,833,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,419,102. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $39.94 and a 52 week high of $54.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 5.81%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $174,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 237,001 shares in the company, valued at $11,783,689.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $174,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 237,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,783,689.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $55,703.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,267.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,616 shares of company stock worth $1,760,385 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CIEN shares. TheStreet raised Ciena from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ciena from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. B. Riley increased their price target on Ciena from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Ciena from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.79.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

