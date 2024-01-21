Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 3,074 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Lmcg Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,074 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $5,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,242,000 after acquiring an additional 62,400,056 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 10.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,468,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,495,264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739,560 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 13,107.9% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,634,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,950,859,000 after acquiring an additional 32,387,593 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,272,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,449,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $842,151,000 after acquiring an additional 715,036 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRVL. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.54.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $240,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,730 shares in the company, valued at $6,044,807.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $240,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,730 shares in the company, valued at $6,044,807.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 839,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,699,177.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $11,988,040. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 4.2 %

MRVL stock traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.08. 18,636,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,271,674. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.24. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $71.21.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -36.92%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

