Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 511 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Lmcg Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $8,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ELV. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 170.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 18.8% during the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 25,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 7.8% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 11.3% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELV has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.82.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

ELV stock traded down $4.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $464.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,008,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,973. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $473.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $460.18. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $508.78.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

