Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 7,227 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Lmcg Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 273,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,227 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $10,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Newmont by 101,647.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 547,513,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,356,940,000 after acquiring an additional 546,975,720 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Newmont by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,433,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,241,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409,771 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Newmont by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,353,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,721,474,000 after acquiring an additional 121,393 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Newmont by 5.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,520,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $704,746,000 after acquiring an additional 792,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Newmont by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,610,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $622,663,000 after acquiring an additional 321,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $413,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,799,866.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,799,866.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $206,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,453,437.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,586. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.47.

Newmont Trading Down 0.1 %

NEM traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,724,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,483,167. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $33.58 and a twelve month high of $60.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.57, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.50.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -155.34%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

