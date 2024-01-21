Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 972 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Lmcg Investments LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Lmcg Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Lmcg Investments LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $12,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 105.7% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% during the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 101.3% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $2.34 on Friday, hitting $235.12. The stock had a trading volume of 344,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,771. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $195.63 and a twelve month high of $246.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $229.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.60.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

