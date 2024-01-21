LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:SCD)

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd.

LMP Capital and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCD opened at $13.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.89. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $14.41.

Institutional Trading of LMP Capital and Income Fund

About LMP Capital and Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

