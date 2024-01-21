LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:SCD)

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd.
LMP Capital and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:SCD opened at $13.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.89. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $14.41.
About LMP Capital and Income Fund
LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.
