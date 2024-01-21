Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Hartford Funds Management Co LLC

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $280,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $495.23.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.4 %

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $457.76. The company had a trading volume of 866,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,596. The stock has a market cap of $113.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.51. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $450.76 and a 200 day moving average of $444.82.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

