Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Decreases Stake in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Compass Diversified worth $9,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 216.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,958,000 after buying an additional 142,751 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 10,006 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 609,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,482,000 after buying an additional 124,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,999,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,067,000 after buying an additional 28,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Stock Performance

Shares of Compass Diversified stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,501. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 79.89 and a beta of 1.78. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $16.88 and a fifty-two week high of $22.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $569.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.60 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 11.86%. On average, analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 370.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass Diversified

In other news, insider James Bottiglieri acquired 5,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $109,632.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 88,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,843.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James Bottiglieri acquired 5,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $109,632.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 88,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,843.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 11,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $262,883.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,831 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,506.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,218 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,774. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

(Free Report)

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

