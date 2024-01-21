LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Purchased by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 36.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 29.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 21.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 176.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial Stock Performance

LPLA stock traded up $2.96 on Friday, hitting $239.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,295. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $226.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.08. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.00 and a 1 year high of $257.64. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.15. LPL Financial had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 60.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. LPL Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LPLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.91.

Read Our Latest Report on LPL Financial

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total value of $429,174.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,710.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.