LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Stock Holdings Decreased by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lessened its holdings in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 763,046 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 119,094 shares during the quarter. LSI Industries makes up about 4.4% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned 2.65% of LSI Industries worth $12,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the third quarter worth about $364,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the third quarter worth about $247,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 28.5% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 86,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 19,103 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 149.2% during the third quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 272,977 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after buying an additional 163,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

LSI Industries Price Performance

Shares of LYTS opened at $13.56 on Friday. LSI Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97. The company has a market capitalization of $392.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.98.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $123.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.76 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 5.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

LSI Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

LSI Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.