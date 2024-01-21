Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.50

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.50 and traded as low as $7.36. Lundin Mining shares last traded at $7.57, with a volume of 10,770 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on LUNMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lundin Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.40 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lundin Mining presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.44.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on LUNMF

Lundin Mining Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.05). Lundin Mining had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $992.20 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.0653 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.81%. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is 58.70%.

About Lundin Mining

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.